How to watch Sony’s 2023 PlayStation Showcase

With E3 out of the picture once again, it’s time to gear up for a very busy few months of gaming news as publishers host their own livestreamed events. Kicking things off a little early is Sony with its PlayStation Showcase. The company describes it as an event “focusing on PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

Oh, and there will also be games for the recently launched PSVR 2. That may sound like a lot, but the event is expected to run “a bit over an hour,” so buckle up.

How and when to watch the 2023 PlayStation Showcase