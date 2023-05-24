How to watch Sony’s 2023 PlayStation Showcase

With E3 out of the picture once again, it’s time to gear up for a very busy few months of gaming news as publishers host their own livestreamed events. Kicking things off a little early is Sony with its PlayStation Showcase. The company describes it as an event “focusing on PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”
Most likely, that means we’ll get a good look at some big first-party titles from Sony, including Insomniac’s pair of superhero titles: Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. There are also multiplayer versions of some of Sony’s biggest franchises — Horizon and The Last of Us — in the works, and given the company’s recent run of acquisitions, it’s likely we’ll see some brand-new properties as well. (And probably something in the live service realm.)
Outside of first-party titles, there are some big upcoming games with close connections to Sony. That includes both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Hideo Kojima’s sequel to Death Stranding, Kingdom Hearts IV, and, just maybe, a first proper glimpse at Grand Theft Auto VI.
Oh, and there will also be games for the recently launched PSVR 2. That may sound like a lot, but the event is expected to run “a bit over an hour,” so buckle up.