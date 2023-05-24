Sony announces heist game Fairgames

Sony opened up its big showcase event with a brand-new title called Fairgames. It’s the first release from Haven Studios, which was acquired by Sony in 2022 and is led by industry vet Jade Raymond. It’s a competitive multiplayer title with a focus on heists.

“Fairgames will give you an opportunity to break the rules as a modern-day Robin Hood, a thrill seeker, or just someone who wants to collect cool loot,” creative director Mathieu Leduc wrote on the PlayStation blog. “Trespass inside forbidden locations around the world, fill your pockets like a kid in a candy store and unravel the nefarious plans of untouchable billionaires.”