Sony announces heist game Fairgames

Sony opened up its big showcase event with a brand-new title called Fairgames. It’s the first release from Haven Studios, which was acquired by Sony in 2022 and is led by industry vet Jade Raymond. It’s a competitive multiplayer title with a focus on heists.
“Fairgames will give you an opportunity to break the rules as a modern-day Robin Hood, a thrill seeker, or just someone who wants to collect cool loot,” creative director Mathieu Leduc wrote on the PlayStation blog. “Trespass inside forbidden locations around the world, fill your pockets like a kid in a candy store and unravel the nefarious plans of untouchable billionaires.”
Sony is likely hoping the game will join its growing library of big-name properties. Right now, that includes the likes of The Last of Us, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, and God of War, which are not only hit games but also increasingly expanding into film and television as well.
The news comes as part of a focus on live service games from Sony, which has included acquisitions like Destiny developer Bungie and 12 live service titles in production.