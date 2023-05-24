PlayStation Showcase 2023: all the news from Sony’s big gaming event

It’s nearly time for Sony to share what’s next for PlayStation. On May 24th, the company is set to host its next PlayStation Showcase, promising a show that’s more than an hour long with news about games for PS5 and PSVR 2. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators,” Sony said in a blog post.

Spider-Man 2 seems like a lock given its fall 2023 release window, and I’m also hopeful we’ll get updates on things like Wolverine, Death Stranding 2, and maybe even Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But Sony’s blog specifically says we’ll see “new IP,” so there will definitely be some surprises in store.