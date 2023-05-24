PlayStation Showcase 2023: all the news from Sony’s big gaming event

It’s nearly time for Sony to share what’s next for PlayStation. On May 24th, the company is set to host its next PlayStation Showcase, promising a show that’s more than an hour long with news about games for PS5 and PSVR 2. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators,” Sony said in a blog post.
Spider-Man 2 seems like a lock given its fall 2023 release window, and I’m also hopeful we’ll get updates on things like Wolverine, Death Stranding 2, and maybe even Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But Sony’s blog specifically says we’ll see “new IP,” so there will definitely be some surprises in store.
The show kicks off on May 24th at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. Here’s all of our coverage from the event.
How to watch Sony’s 2023 PlayStation Showcase
With E3 out of the picture once again, it's time to gear up for a very busy few months of gaming news as publishers host their own livestreamed events. Kicking things off a little early is Sony with its PlayStation Showcase. The company describes it as an event "focusing on PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios from around the world."
Most likely, that means we’ll get a good look at some big first-party titles from Sony, including Insomniac’s pair of superhero titles: Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. There are also multiplayer versions of some of Sony’s biggest franchises — Horizon and The Last of Us — in the works, and given the company’s recent run of acquisitions, it’s likely we’ll see some brand-new properties as well. (And probably something in the live service realm.)
PlayStation is betting big on new franchises and live service games
Right now, Sony may be widely renowned for its ambitious single-player PlayStation games from franchises you've come to know and love — series like God of War, Horizon, and Spider-Man come to mind for me. But in just a few years, you might instead be playing a lot of new PlayStation franchises — and a lot of live service titles.
As part of a business presentation on Tuesday, Sony shared some updates about how it plans to invest in its its portfolio. In the 2025 fiscal year, for example, it estimates that 50 percent of its PlayStation Studios investments will be in new IP, which a major jump from years past: according to a slide, in its 2019 fiscal year, only 20 percent of its investments were in new franchises. And if you look at the slide, that 50 percent of investments in FY23 appears to as large — if not larger — than its entire spending in FY19.
