We still have a few weeks until Samsung officially reveals its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, but leaked images suggest that it might have resurrected a fan-favorite feature per previous rumors. A familiar rotating bezel — which Samsung tragically dropped from the Galaxy Watch 5 series — can be seen on leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic shared by MySmartPrice and reputable leaker OnLeaks.

If the renders are legit then the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is almost visually identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. They depict the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in an all-black design, featuring a brushed metal casing and a silicone wristband with a magnetic clasp. According to SamMobile, the circular display is a Super AMOLED screen measuring in at 1.47-inches, and previous reports indicate this will likely have a 470 x 470 resolution.

There’s not much visual difference between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 6 models. Presumably, Samsung will also sell the silicone wrist strap in different colors. Image: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

There also appear to be two buttons on the side (which were used for navigation on previous Galaxy Watch models). No specifications were reported alongside the leaks, though SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be equipped with an Exynos W980 chipset, which should be around 10 percent faster than the Exynos W920 chipset used in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to provide sleep tracking, body composition analysis, a heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, GPS, NFC, and a barometer. The device is also rumored to feature a larger 425mAh battery, a smidge more than the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 (410mAh) and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (361mAh).

The underside appears to include heart rate and PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensors. Image: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

Re-introducing the rotating bezel is a smart move for Samsung. Many fans of the Galaxy smartwatch series mourned when it was dropped in favor of a new touch bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, something our own wearables expert Victoria Song said was a disappointing replacement for the beloved feature. The physical rotating bezel is advantageous for active users with sweaty fingers and is just more pleasant to use in general.