AMD has unveiled the Radeon RX 7600, a $269 entry-level graphics card powered by the company’s RDNA 3 architecture. Announced on Wednesday, the RX 7600 is designed to hit 60fps while running games at 1080p, providing an affordable GPU option for gamers who aren’t chasing 4K performance.

This is the first desktop GPU in the Radeon RX 7000 lineup with a price below $300 — not only is it cheaper than the $329 RX 6600 at launch, but VideoCardz reports, and The Verge’s own Tom Warren confirms, that AMD cut the price at the last minute from a $299 figure originally shared with press and influencers. That updated pricing probably isn’t a coincidence considering AMD revealed the Radeon RX 7600 just days after Nvidia announced the $299 RTX 4060, which is similarly positioned for the 1080p market, along with the $399 4060Ti.

The RX 7600 will be available starting tomorrow, May 25th, and features 32 compute units, 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a 2.25GHz base clock, a 2.66GHz boosted clock, and draws 165W of power. That’s remarkably close to the RX 6600 XT and considerably cheaper than its $379 launch price.

AMD is pitching the RX 7600 as an upgrade to older GPUs like Nvidia’s GTX 1060. Image: AMD

In its press materials, AMD compares the RX 7600 to the older RX 6600 GPU, highlighting its higher memory speed (18Gbps versus the RX 6600’s 14Gbps) and core counts (2048 versus 1792). The RX 7600 can also support DisplayPort 2.1, but AMD says that its board partners will be responsible for including this within their own designs.

This isn’t a GPU for gamers who need an ultra-powerful system — it’s for folks looking to build their first gaming PC, run less-demanding games like Fortnite, or replace aging GPUs like the GTX 1650 (which still accounts for over 6 percent of all graphics cards in Steam’s hardware survey) with support for new features, even if it’s not pushing a higher pixel count.

None of these games are especially demanding, but their players are the ideal demographic for entry-level GPUs like the RX 7600. Image: AMD

AMD is promising the RX 7600 can hit 76fps running Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 62fps running The Last of Us Part I at 1080p with the settings of both games set to high. On average, AMD is claiming that the RX 7600 should be around 29 percent faster than the RX 6600 when running games at 1080p at max settings. We even got a nod to its AI capabilities, with AMD promising the RX 7600 can run Stable Diffusion workloads up to 1.63 times faster than the RX 6600.