Windows 11 is getting a force quit option to close apps without the Task Manager

Microsoft is planning to add a force quit option to the Windows 11 taskbar. Similar to macOS, it will allow Windows users to finally force crashed apps and buggy ones directly from the taskbar without having to open Task Manager.

We first saw this appear in some early test versions of Windows 11, and Microsoft has confirmed at its Build developers conference this week that it’s adding the feature soon. It’s part of a series of new Windows 11 features, including native support for RAR, Tar, 7-zip, and gz archives, a new Windows Copilot AI assistant, and a dedicated Dev Home for developers.

Native RAR and 7-zip support in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has also released a new Windows 11 test build today that includes another taskbar improvement that people have been waiting for. Never combine mode lets you see each app window on the taskbar individually with labels. It was missing at the launch of Windows 11, like many other taskbar features that have appeared with subsequent updates.

This new build also includes backup and restore features for PCs, making it much easier to restore apps, settings, and even passwords and credentials for Wi-Fi networks on a new PC. Microsoft is also tweaking and improving some of its emoji for Windows 11 to make them more recognizable.