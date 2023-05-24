Sony’s new Q handheld is official: 8-inch screen, streams PS5 games

Sony has officially confirmed it’s working on a PlayStation handheld to make it easier to play your PS5 games. It was announced at Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase and is called Project Q.

“We are launching a dedicated device to let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said during the PlayStation Showcase. “Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.” It’s set to launch later this year.

According to the fine print at the bottom of Sony’s presentation, games you play on the Q must be installed on a PlayStation 5 console itself — it’s apparently designed as a companion for your own PS5, not something that would play games natively like a Steam Deck or phone or even stream them from the cloud.

However, Sony is one of the foremost companies with a cloud gaming service, one it currently seems to be overhauling based on the many job postings we dug up, so it’s possible that changes over time.

Sony’s brief tease didn’t address whether you’d be able to use the Q to stream games outside of your house: Sony’s Remote Play does currently support connections over cellular, though it’s typically more stable over home Wi-Fi in our testing.

Rumors about the handheld first surfaced earlier this year thanks to a report from Insider Gaming. That report nailed that the device was focused on Remote Play and that it wouldn’t be a cloud gaming device, as well as the fact that it would have an 8-inch screen and would resemble the DualSense controller. It also says that the device would support adaptive streaming of up to 1080p resolution, 60fps, and will require an internet connection. The report also said the handheld was codenamed the Q Lite — I’d say Project Q is close enough.