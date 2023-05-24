Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

It’s Metal Gear Solid Delta, not Metal Gear Solid Triangle

It’s Metal Gear Solid Delta, not Metal Gear Solid Triangle

/

Konami has confirmed how to pronounce the special character in the game’s title.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Share this story

Promotional artwork for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
It’s confusing, so I had to ask.
Image: Konami

Sony and Konami just revealed a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, but it has a curious logo that reads Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. While preparing our article about the announcement, I assumed that triangle symbol translated to Metal Gear Solid Delta, but when I read Kotaku’s very good piece about the news, my stomach dropped: Kotaku called the new game Metal Gear Solid Triangle: Snake Eater, and I wondered if we had made an error.

To clear this up this very important issue, I had to ask Konami’s public relations team how we should pronounce the game’s name. The answer? Delta.

“Delta (“Δ”) was chosen because the meaning that the symbol has fits the concept of the remake project,” Tommy Williams, Konami’s head of communications for the Americas, said in a statement to The Verge. Case closed — though I’m wondering how the symbol fits the concept of the project.

The logo for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
It’s Delta.
Image: Konami

I’m glad I got this cleared up. This is the most important issue of our time since the debate about how to pronounce the word “tears” in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In that case, it’s tears like crying, as Nintendo confirmed to Eurogamer.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is now in development for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

More from this stream PlayStation Showcase 2023: all the news from Sony’s big gaming event

See all 27 stories