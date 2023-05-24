It’s Metal Gear Solid Delta, not Metal Gear Solid Triangle

Sony and Konami just revealed a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, but it has a curious logo that reads Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. While preparing our article about the announcement, I assumed that triangle symbol translated to Metal Gear Solid Delta, but when I read Kotaku’s very good piece about the news, my stomach dropped: Kotaku called the new game Metal Gear Solid Triangle: Snake Eater, and I wondered if we had made an error.

To clear this up this very important issue, I had to ask Konami’s public relations team how we should pronounce the game’s name. The answer? Delta.

“Delta (“Δ”) was chosen because the meaning that the symbol has fits the concept of the remake project,” Tommy Williams, Konami’s head of communications for the Americas, said in a statement to The Verge. Case closed — though I’m wondering how the symbol fits the concept of the project.

It’s Delta. Image: Konami

I’m glad I got this cleared up. This is the most important issue of our time since the debate about how to pronounce the word “tears” in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In that case, it’s tears like crying, as Nintendo confirmed to Eurogamer.