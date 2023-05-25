Snapchat’s AR filter can now paint your nails

Snapchat’s newest AR filter will paint your nails for you — or at least give you an idea of what they might look like.

The new AR lens applies color and other 2D designs to a Snapchat user’s fingernails, allowing them to virtually “try on” colors or designs before purchasing a bottle of nail polish. The new AR nail segmentation technology is launching in a partnership with OPI, a drugstore and nail salon mainstay. Snap is adding an AR filter featuring a handful of OPI colors as part of the partnership.

The filter itself is fun to play around with and at the very least approximates what a new shade might look like on your nails. In my experience, some colors looked more realistic than others — a frosted light blue looked chunky, like I had dipped my hands in frosting, but a mauve shade looked pretty good. The filter also tended to get glitchy when my hands were placed in certain ways.