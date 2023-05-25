Here’s 44 seconds of the Moto Razr Ultra because an entire ad has leaked

The Moto Razr Ultra foldable still isn’t official — but thanks to reliable gadget leaker Evan Blass, who’s been on top of this phone for months, we now have what appears to be an official 44-second commercial for the phone.

This is what you came for:

Leaked Motorola video via Evan Blass (@evleaks)

It’s well past my bedtime, so I won’t revisit all the other leaks — mostly, suffice it to say that Blass (whose Twitter account remains private) has been instrumental in revealing almost every aspect of this phone.