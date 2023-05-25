Skip to main content
Google expands Play Games for PC beta to Europe and New Zealand

56 countries now have access to the Google Play Games catalog of Android games.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Google Play Games for PC beta — a service that allows Windows PCs to run Android games — is now available in New Zealand and over 40 European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, and the UK. The service was previously expanded to a handful of countries including the US and Canada in November last year following its initial rollout in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan in January 2022

The latest expansion brings the Play Games for PC beta to a total of 56 countries, with over 100 titles to play including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. More games are added to the service every month, and the recently updated Google Play Games support page says that the service will be available in additional countries and regions “soon.”

The Play Games software isn’t especially demanding “see the minimum hardware requirements below) and Google says you’ll get better gameplay performance if you opt for an 8-core CPU (such as the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D) and a “gaming-class” graphics card. Google recommends using a laptop equipped with at least an Nvidia GeForce MX450. Many Android games can run on just about anything, and given the minimum specs include Intel integrated graphics most dedicated gaming GPUs in desktop Windows systems will be ideal.

Minimum specifications: Google Play Games

  • Windows 10 (v2004)
  • Solid state drive (SSD)
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable
  • 4 CPU physical cores
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 10GB of available storage space
  • Windows admin account
  • Hardware virtualization must be turned on
  • Compatible PC device and configuration

Google hasn’t mentioned when the Play Games for PC beta program will get a full public release. You can find out more information, check eligibility, and download the open beta over on the Google Play Games webpage. 

