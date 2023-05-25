The Google Play Games for PC beta — a service that allows Windows PCs to run Android games — is now available in New Zealand and over 40 European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, and the UK. The service was previously expanded to a handful of countries including the US and Canada in November last year following its initial rollout in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan in January 2022.

The latest expansion brings the Play Games for PC beta to a total of 56 countries, with over 100 titles to play including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. More games are added to the service every month, and the recently updated Google Play Games support page says that the service will be available in additional countries and regions “soon.”

The Play Games software isn’t especially demanding “see the minimum hardware requirements below) and Google says you’ll get better gameplay performance if you opt for an 8-core CPU (such as the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D) and a “gaming-class” graphics card. Google recommends using a laptop equipped with at least an Nvidia GeForce MX450. Many Android games can run on just about anything, and given the minimum specs include Intel integrated graphics most dedicated gaming GPUs in desktop Windows systems will be ideal.

Minimum specifications: Google Play Games Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

4 CPU physical cores

8GB of RAM

10GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration