Abode’s budget smart home security system plays nice with Google Nest

Abode, a smart home security company, is launching a new budget-friendly Security Kit that costs $159.99. The kit, which can be self-monitored for free or professionally monitored, comes with the wireless Abode Security Hub, one mini sensor, and one keyfob. It also works with Google Nest products and can be expanded with additional Abode devices, but there’s no support for Apple Home, Z-Wave, or Zigbee.

Google Nest integration means you can use the Abode app to control and automate your Nest thermostats, cameras, and doorbells. Abode was one of the first security companies to take advantage of Google’s smart home API and rolled out the integration with its other systems earlier this month. However, you can only view recorded video from the Nest Doorbell in the Abode app — all other Nest cameras are limited to live views.

You’ll also need an Abode subscription to access certain features, such as the ability to view recorded video from Abode cameras within the Abode app, as well as the ability to automate your Nest camera, thermostat, or any other compatible devices through Abode’s CUE automation system. Abode currently offers two subscription plans: a $7 per month self-monitoring Standard plan or a $23 per month Pro plan with 24/7 professional monitoring.

The new Security Kit is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also features a built-in 93dB siren, 4G cellular backup for lost connectivity, a battery backup in case of a power outage, as well as smart person, package, and pet detection through compatible connected cameras. With a price of $159.99 (and the current sale price of $139.99), Abode’s Security Kit undercuts the competition, as Ring’s security system starts at around $200 without sales or discounts.