Paramount Plus may be getting a price increase at the end of next month, but before that happens, you can save 50 percent on a subscription and binge away for 90 days. New subscribers to Paramount Plus can get the streaming service in a bundle with Showtime for $5.99 ($6 off) per month for three months. The promo runs until June 4th, and you’ll probably want to cancel before the three months are up unless you’re okay with auto-renewal kicking in at full price.

If you’re wondering what to stream within that timeframe, there’s the recently released Dungeons & Dragons movie, Top Gun: Maverick, dramas like Showtime’s Billions, cartoons like Paw Patrol (for the kids), and SpongeBob SquarePants (for the kids at heart). And if you’re a sports fan, there’s a selection of NFL games as well as the UEFA Champions League final on June 10th.

An Apple AirTag can help give a little peace of mind in the event you ever misplace a bag or set of keys, and you can currently get a four-pack of them for $87 ($12 off) at Walmart and Amazon. While other trackers like Tile can be used on multiple platforms, AirTags are just for use with iPhones and iPads, but the tradeoff for that restriction is a tight integration into Apple’s OS — quickly alerting you when you’ve moved away from your AirTag and helping you track it down. These little things can feel like a lifesaver when flying to know where your checked luggage is if it doesn’t promptly arrive on the carousel.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition, which launched just last month, is on sale for the first time and is now available for $69.64 (about $15 off) at Amazon. It was released to commemorate Earth Day 2023, with Microsoft boasting about how it’s partly made from recycled plastics. While this isn’t the first time Microsoft has been a bit greenwash-y, the part you may care about most if you’re in the market for a controller is that it comes in a unique color scheme and includes a rechargeable battery pack. Otherwise, it’s a standard Xbox Wireless Controller just like the one that comes with an Xbox Series X / S console. But hey, that’s still one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy today — now with a rechargeable battery for a good deal.

Just don’t buy it if you don’t need it or you’re not going to use it, as that’s kind of counterintuitive to the whole point of Earth Day.

