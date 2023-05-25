Paramount Plus may be getting a price increase at the end of next month, but before that happens, you can save 50 percent on a subscription and binge away for 90 days. New subscribers to Paramount Plus can get the streaming service in a bundle with Showtime for $5.99 ($6 off) per month for three months. The promo runs until June 4th, and you’ll probably want to cancel before the three months are up unless you’re okay with auto-renewal kicking in at full price.
If you’re wondering what to stream within that timeframe, there’s the recently released Dungeons & Dragons movie, Top Gun: Maverick, dramas like Showtime’s Billions, cartoons like Paw Patrol (for the kids), and SpongeBob SquarePants (for the kids at heart). And if you’re a sports fan, there’s a selection of NFL games as well as the UEFA Champions League final on June 10th.
An Apple AirTag can help give a little peace of mind in the event you ever misplace a bag or set of keys, and you can currently get a four-pack of them for $87 ($12 off) at Walmart and Amazon. While other trackers like Tile can be used on multiple platforms, AirTags are just for use with iPhones and iPads, but the tradeoff for that restriction is a tight integration into Apple’s OS — quickly alerting you when you’ve moved away from your AirTag and helping you track it down. These little things can feel like a lifesaver when flying to know where your checked luggage is if it doesn’t promptly arrive on the carousel.
The Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition, which launched just last month, is on sale for the first time and is now available for $69.64 (about $15 off) at Amazon. It was released to commemorate Earth Day 2023, with Microsoft boasting about how it’s partly made from recycled plastics. While this isn’t the first time Microsoft has been a bit greenwash-y, the part you may care about most if you’re in the market for a controller is that it comes in a unique color scheme and includes a rechargeable battery pack. Otherwise, it’s a standard Xbox Wireless Controller just like the one that comes with an Xbox Series X / S console. But hey, that’s still one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy today — now with a rechargeable battery for a good deal.
Just don’t buy it if you don’t need it or you’re not going to use it, as that’s kind of counterintuitive to the whole point of Earth Day.
Thirsty Thursdeals:
- Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, our pick for the best wired doorbell, is $174.99 ($75 off) at Amazon. It has a 1:1 square aspect ratio to see as much of your porch as possible, including packages, and it features excellent motion detection. Though, keep in mind you need to subscribe monthly to take advantage of all of its features. Read our review.
- The Razer Kiyo webcam is on sale for just $55 ($44 off), its lowest price, at Walmart. The 1080p-capable camera doesn’t have the highest specs or performance, but it’s got pretty good video quality, a small built-in ring light, and quite an excellent price on this sweet deal.
- The second-gen Apple Pencil is back down to $85 ($44 off) at Amazon. The latest stylus from Apple works on all the current iPads except the entry-level ninth- and 10th-gen models. It’s great for note-taking and sketching, though it’s been discounted with such frequency lately that Apple maybe should have just made it this price from the start, eh?
- If you got hyped by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailers during yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase and you want to catch up on the story, you can get the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 for $40 ($30 off) at Amazon. It comes with the remastered version of the base Marvel’s Spider-Man game, offering a lot of excellent web-swinging action between the two titles.