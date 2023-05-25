Discord gets custom Stream Deck hardware and a big plug-in upgrade

Elgato is greatly improving its Discord plug-in for its Stream Deck and releasing custom Discord-branded hardware. The Discord plug-in on Stream Deck now integrates with Discord’s new soundboard and includes notification support for messages, improved volume control, and much more.

The soundboard integration works much like how Voicemod can display a literal soundboard on your Stream Deck. You can assign sounds to buttons and even search for sounds you’ve set up. Naturally, you’ll need to be a Discord Nitro subscriber to use the soundboard feature.

You can now use a button on a Stream Deck device to select the audio inputs or outputs on your PC, making it easy to switch between headphones and speakers. Elgato has also added a notifications action that will show how many messages are waiting for you on a Stream Deck button.

The new Discord-branded hardware. Image: Discord

If you’re used to fiddling with your friends’ audio volume because they’re either super loud or their microphone is just straight-up bad, Stream Deck now has user volume control actions. You can tap a button to change audio or even turn the dial on a Stream Deck Plus device. There’s also a new action to show server stats on a Stream Deck button, including new message count, recently active users, or online users. Finally, you can toggle between push-to-talk or voice activity modes using a single Stream Deck button, too.