LG’s latest OLED TVs are already on sale in the run-up to Memorial Day

Honestly, I’m as confused as anyone about how a holiday that was initially about honoring fallen soldiers has come to be associated with deals on big-ticket items. Nevertheless, the fact remains that Memorial Day weekend has historically offered some of the best opportunities to save on big appliances and various electronics.

Related The best Memorial Day deals you can already get

In terms of features, LG’s C3 offers new picture modes, more processing power, and new software features like “Quick Cards,” which organize apps and services into categories like gaming and music. At the same time, it retains many of the hallmark features that made the last-gen LG C2 great. That includes a fast 120Hz refresh rate and also support for Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync. It also continues to feature the kind of excellent black levels, rich contrast, and vivid colors that OLED TVs are known for.

If you can afford to splurge on an even nicer TV, the LG G3 is also on sale. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch model from Amazon or LG for about $2,297 ($204 off), which is a new all-time low.

The G3 is the brightest TV in LG’s current OLED lineup and offers even better viewing angles and picture quality than the C3 series. It’s also more stylish and is designed to be mounted on a wall, which means it doesn’t come with a stand like the C3 does. That said, it offers many of the same features, including excellent gaming specs and support for QMS-VRR, so you can change between different video frame rates without encountering any sort of noticeable picture interruption.

LG G3 OLED (55-inch) $ 2297 $ 2500 8 % off $ 2297 $ 2297 $ 2500 8 % off The LG G3 is a high-end TV with the brightest picture of any OLED that the company has ever produced. Combine that with perfect blacks, superb viewing angles, and top-notch gaming specs, and the G3 makes for a compelling package. $2297 at Amazon$2300 at LG

Just because the WH-1000XM4s are no longer Sony’s newest pair of noise-canceling headphones doesn’t mean they aren’t a fantastic option to consider. The WH-1000XM5s offer better noise cancellation, sure, but the last-gen over-ear headphones still tune out noise exceptionally well while offering terrific sound and voice quality. They’re also comfortable to wear for long periods of time and can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. Plus, unlike the newer XM5s, the last-gen model can fold down for easier storage.

Normally $349.99, right now, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for about $278 ($70 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also get the same discount at Adorama along with a free wireless charger as a part of its Memorial Day sale. That’s one of their better prices to date this year and $70 cheaper than the XM5s, which are currently on sale at Amazon and other retailers for $348 ($51 off).

If your family, colleagues, or even your Twitch audience find it hard to see you on video, Logitech’s Litra Glow can help you avoid getting up and moving somewhere brighter. And right now, you can buy the helpful desktop accessory for $49.99 ($10 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, which is one of its better prices to date.

The Litra Glow is a pretty simplistic device. You can attach the USB-powered LED light to your monitor to light up your face, allowing you to show up more clearly while you’re streaming or when you’re on video calls. It’s also customizable using a set of physical controls on the back or using Logitech’s G Hub software, which lets you adjust the brightness, color temperature levels, and other settings so you appear exactly as you wish.