Tears of the Kingdom’s latest update patches multiple duplication glitches

Okay, fess up: I can’t have been the only one to use one of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s known duplication glitches to make a whole bunch of diamonds for easy Rupees. It wasn’t hard to do! Unfortunately, the money well might be running dry because, thanks to the game’s new version 1.1.2 update, it appears that many of the known duplication glitches have been patched out.
The patch notes don’t specifically spell this out:
Audio Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.
Additional Fixes
Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
But when I updated my game and tried out the glitch I had been using — I’d jump, take out my paraglider, go to the pause menu, hold five of whatever item I’d want to duplicate, press Y and B at the same time, watch my duped items fall to the ground, scoop them up, and do it all again — the glitch didn’t work anymore. Polygon reports that other glitches stopped working as well.
Sadly, this means I’m once more stuck mining for diamonds in rocks like a chump instead of magically duplicating them. But I’m not too fussed about it; the game absolutely rules, even without having 50 diamonds on hand. And I have a hunch that some intrepid players will find more duplication glitches in the future — players still have ways to dupe items in the years-old Breath of the Wild, after all.