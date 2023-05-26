Taylor Swift’s new song was a CD-only exclusive — that didn’t last long

Nobody is faster with news and updates — or more prepared for something to happen — than fans of pop artists. But Taylor Swift fans are on another level.

Earlier this week, Swift announced that a deluxe edition of her latest album, Midnights, would be coming Friday. The deluxe edition would include several songs with new featured artists as well as brand-new tracks — and in another surprise twist, fans going to East Rutherford, New Jersey, shows this weekend would get a chance to hear an exclusive track. The song, “You’re Losing Me,” would only appear on physical copies of the album for sale at the concerts at MetLife Stadium.

Having exclusive songs on certain releases is fairly standard. But the title alone created buzz in fan circles — Swift reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in April. When media outlets began reporting the news, many Swifties refused to believe it, calling it media “propaganda” and insisting outlets were lying about it to... smear the relationship? Make fans feel bad? It’s a little unclear. But based on the title alone, “You’re Losing Me” sounded like it could be the artistic confirmation that the relationship was over, straight from Swift herself. Some fans started asking chatbots to predict lyrics of the song.