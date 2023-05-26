Skip to main content
The Witcher is getting a fifth season on Netflix

Meanwhile, the third season starts streaming next month.

A photo of Henry Cavill in The Witcher.
Image: Netflix

While fans await season 3 of The Witcher, Netflix already has its eyes on season 5. In an interview with Deadline, Sophie Holland, the show’s casting director, explained, “We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.”

The third season of the fantasy show will kick off on June 29th — but only the first half. Much like Stranger Things 4, Netflix is splitting The Witcher season 3 into two volumes, the second of which will premiere in July. From there, things get interesting. Starting with season 4, Hemsworth will take over the lead role of Geralt from mainstay Henry Cavill, who is moving on to other projects. Clearly, Netflix has a good amount of faith in Hemsworth as the White Wolf.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the streamer wants to keep The Witcher going, Cavill or no Cavill, as the series has been a hit since season 1. Since then, in addition to new seasons of the main show, Netflix has also released spinoffs like the animated film Nightmare of the Wolf and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

