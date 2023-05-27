How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2023 keynote (and what to expect)

Computex, one of the biggest trade shows of the year for the laptop and PC space, begins in a couple of days. A number of companies will have big announcements, but the most anticipated event of the week is Nvidia’s keynote, which will open the show on Monday morning.

The keynote speaker will be Nvidia’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who — in case you missed it — added $7 billion to his net worth a few days ago following the company’s massive Q1 earnings report.

Nvidia hasn’t publicly released much information about the topics Huang will cover; Computex revealed that the talk would include “advanced developments in the fields of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.” Needless to say, we expect AI to feature heavily. Nvidia’s technology helps to drive popular generative AI products like ChatGPT and Bard. This year’s chatbot explosion has driven unprecedented growth for the company, including what some have called the all-time largest one-day increase in a firm’s valuation.

Rumors have also been swirling that we might see new graphics cards announced. This is looking less likely since the company’s RTX 4060 family of GPUs just hit shelves earlier this week. Still, you never know — it’s possible we could get a sneak peek of more powerful hardware to come.

The fact that the show takes place in Taiwan means that folks in North America will need to stay up late to catch the live event. But if you’re bored after the Succession finale or just happen to be a night owl, you can catch the keynote on YouTube (or right here). It goes live on Monday, May 29th, at 11AM in Taipei, which is Sunday, May 28th, in the US at 8PM PT and 11PM ET. If you’re the sort of person who doesn’t regularly attend technology keynotes at late hours, you’ll also be able to catch a replay on YouTube.