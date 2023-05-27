Games Done Quick’s next speedrunning marathon for charity kicks off on Sunday

2023’s edition of Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ), the annual weeklong speedrunning marathon for charity, kicks off on Sunday, and I can’t wait. For an entire week, SGDQ features hit after hit of speedrunners beating video games extremely fast or breaking them in unfathomable ways, and it’s a delightful way to learn more about some of my favorite video games and get introduced to new ones.

This year’s show kicks off with a run of Sonic Frontiers, 2022’s “open zone” entry in the Sonic franchise, which seems apt. Gotta go fast, right? And rest of the schedule is packed with potential hits; personally, I’ve got my eye on the runs for Peggle Deluxe, Returnal, Kaizo Monkey Ball, and a bonus blindfolded run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While the entirety of SGDQ 2023 will be streamed on Twitch, there will be an in-person component in Minneapolis, MN, meaning the streams should have extra energy thanks to the live audience in attendance. This year’s show once again benefits Doctors Without Borders.