LG’s 48-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor is over $600 off right now

The 48-inch LG UltraGear 48GQ900 is on sale at Amazon for an incredible 43 percent off from its typical $1,499.99 price right now, putting it at $852.14 before taxes for Amazon Prime members (or $896.99 for those without Prime), for nearly its lowest price ever. If you’d rather go to the source (or just not Amazon), LG is selling it for $899.99, as is Newegg. This price is as good as it gets for this giant LG OLED gaming display.

If you take this deal, you can expect the usual inky blacks that make OLEDs the contrast champs of the display world, and its 4K resolution will mean a nice, sharp picture spanning its flat panel. Its 120Hz refresh rate can be overdriven to 138Hz, with support for variable refresh rate (VRR), plus stamps for being Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium. It comes with a nice assortment of ports, too: a DisplayPort port, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A ports, a USB-B upstream port, optical audio out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

When our own Sean Hollister wrote about this display last year on The Verge, drawing on his experience using the LG C1 as a monitor, he wondered if it has the same aggressive dimming that made the C1 unideal for normal web browsing or office work. Well, the good news is, according to testing at RTings, it doesn’t. The bad news is, it’s because the display’s SDR brightness almost never rises high enough to trigger LG’s Automatic Brightness Limiter, leaving it at a ho-hum 193 cd/m². Still, the outlet gave it high marks for gaming, owing at least in part to its solid HDR performance.

If you insist on repurposing a big ol’ OLED television for office work, there is the 42-inch LG C2, which is just a little smaller, brighter, and is priced the same as the non-Prime member price for the UltraGear at $897. For that price, you’ll get a similar display while losing features like DisplayPort and the ability to overdrive the refresh rate, and of course, you may want to come up with some way to deal with the wide feet it sits on.

