Watch this Nvidia demo and imagine actually speaking to AI game characters

Player: Hey Jin, how are you?

Jin: Unfortunately not so good.

How come?

I am worried about the crime around here. It’s gotten bad lately. My ramen shop got caught in the crossfire.

Can I help?

If you want to do something about this, I have heard rumors that the powerful crime lord Kumon Aoki is causing all kinds of chaos in the city. He may be the root of this violence.

I’ll talk to him, where can I find him?

I have heard he hangs out in the underground fight clubs on the city’s east side. Try there.

OK, I’ll go.

Be careful, Kai.