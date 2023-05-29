Computex 2023: all the news from Taiwan’s big PC show

After three years, Computex is finally back — in person, in all its glory. The biggest companies in the laptop and PC space, from Taiwan and elsewhere, will be gathered in Taipei this week to showcase products they’ll be releasing this summer and throughout the rest of 2023. We expect to see a whole bunch of refreshes to popular laptop lines, updated desktop components, and maybe even (dare we say it?) a CPU or two. Plus, software services and artificial intelligence were a major focus of CES earlier this year, and we certainly expect that trend to continue.
We’ll be on the ground in Taipei all week, catching keynotes, interviewing the big players, and getting our hands on some of the most exciting gadgets that you’ll see in 2023. Come along for the ride.
TODAY, 4:06 AM UTCThis is what a 144TB Nvidia GPU looks like.
Nvidia just announced its DGX GH200 at Computex. It’s got 256 of its new “Grace Hopper superchips” for an exaflop of AI performance — and contains 150 miles of optical fiber and over 2,000 fans. Google, Meta and Microsoft will be “evaluating” it, though not necessarily purchasing kits: they tend to build their own compute clouds, even if they contain loads of Nvidia GPUs.
Nvidia says it’s 2.2x faster than a last-gen DGX H100 cluster at GPT3 training, as one example.
TODAY, 3:45 AM UTCArm Cortex Immortalis 2023.
Say it with me: Arm doesn’t sell chips. But it does design CPU and GPU cores its licensees can optionally use. What’s new?
Cortex-X4 (big CPU): 15% more perf, 40% less power
Cortex-A720 and A520: 20% and 22% more efficient, respectively
Immortalis-G720 (the GPU): 15% more perf, 40% lighter on memory bandwidth
Last time, they only came together in the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, which arrived in the Vivo X90, X90 Pro and Oppo Find X6.
TODAY, 3:15 AM UTC
Watch this Nvidia demo and imagine actually speaking to AI game characters
At Computex 2023 in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang just gave the world a glimpse of what it might be like when gaming and AI collide — with a graphically breathtaking rendering of a cyberpunk ramen shop where you can actually talk to the proprietor.Read Article >
Seriously, instead of clicking on dialogue options, it imagines you could hold down a button, just say something with your own voice, and get an answer from a video game character. Nvidia’s calling it a “peek at the future of games.”
May 27
How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2023 keynote (and what to expect)
Computex, one of the biggest trade shows of the year for the laptop and PC space, begins in a couple of days. A number of companies will have big announcements, but the most anticipated event of the week is Nvidia’s keynote, which will open the show on Monday morning.Read Article >
The keynote speaker will be Nvidia’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who — in case you missed it — added $7 billion to his net worth a few days ago following the company’s massive Q1 earnings report.
May 25Computex is almost here.
The Taipei International Information Technology Show opens in just five days, and we’ve already got announcements rolling in. Acer’s getting the ball rolling this morning with the launch of a refreshed Swift Edge 16 (it’s high-end, AMD-powered, ultralight, OLED workstation) and Predator Triton 16 (a QHD AAA gaming rig).
Expanded tools for SpatialLabs, its glasses-free 3D technology, are also in the works. Whether these will be enough to make people actually want glasses-free 3D laptops, of course, remains to be seen.
We’ll be on the ground in Taipei next week bringing you news from all the biggest Taiwanese laptop companies (and maybe some others too).