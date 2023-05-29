Computex 2023: all the news from Taiwan’s big PC show

After three years, Computex is finally back — in person, in all its glory. The biggest companies in the laptop and PC space, from Taiwan and elsewhere, will be gathered in Taipei this week to showcase products they’ll be releasing this summer and throughout the rest of 2023. We expect to see a whole bunch of refreshes to popular laptop lines, updated desktop components, and maybe even (dare we say it?) a CPU or two. Plus, software services and artificial intelligence were a major focus of CES earlier this year, and we certainly expect that trend to continue.