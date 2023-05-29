WhatsApp is working on usernames and screen sharing

WhatsApp is developing a number of new features, including usernames and screen sharing, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The username feature was spotted in the beta version 2.23.11.15 for Android, and allows WhatsApp users to select a unique username attached to their account. The feature could mean that in the future, users could find each other by their username instead of using a phone number. Conversations that are started using a username are end-to-end encrypted, according to WABetaInfo.

Some beta testers using the 2.23.11.19 version of the Android app also noticed a new screen sharing feature. After pressing the screen sharing button, users could confirm and begin sharing the contents of their screen on video calls. The feature also records the portion of the call that is shared, according to screenshots.