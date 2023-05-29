The Witcher is officially one of the most successful game series of all time

The Witcher is a juggernaut, and thanks to new data from The Witcher game developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR), we have a better idea of just how huge it really is. The studio revealed Monday that The Witcher video games have sold more than 75 million copies, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alone responsible for more than 50 million of those sales.

Those sorts of numbers mean that series is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time. For comparison, this new data puts The Witcher 3 in spitting distance of smash hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Red Dead Redemption 2, which have both sold more than 53 million copies, and both of those are among the top-selling games ever.

Let’s just hope those new titles fare better at launch than Cyberpunk 2077, though CDPR has largely turned that game around and released a next-gen patch for it in February 2022. We’ll be hearing a lot more about Cyberpunk 2077 very soon: Phantom Liberty, the game’s upcoming major expansion that stars Idris Elba, will be at Summer Game Fest’s invite-only Play Days event in June, CDPR also announced on Monday.