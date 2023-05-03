The new Pokémon Trading Card Game app is finally launching this June

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live’s launch has been delayed so many times since The Pokémon Company first announced it back in 2021 that it often seemed like the Pokémon TCG Go successor might never see the light of day or make it out of beta. Come this summer, though, that’s all changing.

After almost two years of assuring folks that it was dropping “soon,” The Pokémon Company announced today that Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows will officially launch on June 8th alongside the release of the upcoming Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved card set. Before Paldea Evolved hits physical stores on June 9th, players will be able to buy and play with digital cards from the set through the Pokémon TCG Live app, and those who log on to the game between May 2nd and June 6th will receive a variety of customization bonuses like digital card sleeves and deck boxes.

As Kotaku notes, Pokémon TCG Live’s launch comes after quite a bit of displeasure from longtime fans of the game who found the experience of moving from Pokémon TCG Go over to the new platform to be a negative one.