The new Pokémon Trading Card Game app is finally launching this June

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live’s launch has been delayed so many times since The Pokémon Company first announced it back in 2021 that it often seemed like the Pokémon TCG Go successor might never see the light of day or make it out of beta. Come this summer, though, that’s all changing.
After almost two years of assuring folks that it was dropping “soon,” The Pokémon Company announced today that Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows will officially launch on June 8th alongside the release of the upcoming Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved card set. Before Paldea Evolved hits physical stores on June 9th, players will be able to buy and play with digital cards from the set through the Pokémon TCG Live app, and those who log on to the game between May 2nd and June 6th will receive a variety of customization bonuses like digital card sleeves and deck boxes.
As Kotaku notes, Pokémon TCG Live’s launch comes after quite a bit of displeasure from longtime fans of the game who found the experience of moving from Pokémon TCG Go over to the new platform to be a negative one.
While the apps share a number of core similarities when it comes to battling, things like the removal of in-game trading functionality and the fact that Live’s virtual booster packs contain fewer cards than Go’s did cause some players to hold off making the jump. It’s not clear whether any of those concerns have been addressed in any capacity — let alone one that would make everyone happy — but regardless of how longtime players feel, come this June, Pokémon TCG Live will be the only way to play the game online, as The Pokémon Company plans to delist service from app stores on June 5th.