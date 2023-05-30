Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is heading to PC on July 26th

Sony is bringing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to PC in July. The previously PS5 exclusive will be available on PC on July 26th, complete with ultrawide support, unlocked frame rates, and even DLSS 3, FSR 2, and Intel XeSS upscaling support.

“The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart features ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels to choose from and newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas,” explains Julian Huijbregts, a community specialist at Nixxes Software. “The game supports unlocked framerates and includes the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies. You’ll be able to choose from NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection.”

The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will also include support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 aspect ratios. Nvidia’s latency-reducing Reflex technology and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) AI-based anti-aliasing are also available. DLAA is designed for PC gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want to enable higher image quality in games.

Sony hasn’t detailed the minimum or recommended specifications for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart yet, though. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 was designed to take advantage of the SSD speeds of the latest console, so it will be interesting to see whether an SSD will be required on PC here.

The release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes just months after the latest PlayStation PC port, The Last of Us Part I, debuted on PC with some serious bugs and performance issues. It was a surprisingly disappointing release that has since been patched and mostly fixed.

Insomniac, the developers behind Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, already have a solid history of bringing PlayStation games to PC in partnership with Nixxes Software. Both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales have been excellent PC ports. So the issues with The Last of Us Part I are unlikely to be repeated here.