Apple’s classical music app is now available on Android

Apple Music Classical is now available on Android devices, and you can download the app from the Google Play Store, as first spotted by 9to5Mac.

You can gain access to Apple Music Classical through a subscription to Apple Music or Apple One. The app offers ad-free recordings of classical music with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, along with thousands of recordings that support spatial audio. It also retains Primephonic’s detailed music metadata, making it easier to browse through its massive library.