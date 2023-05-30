Apple’s classical music app is now available on Android

Apple Music Classical is now available on Android devices, and you can download the app from the Google Play Store, as first spotted by 9to5Mac.
After Apple acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021, the company announced plans to roll out a classical music app by the end of last year. However, Apple missed its target by a few months and didn’t release the standalone app on the iPhone until March.
You can gain access to Apple Music Classical through a subscription to Apple Music or Apple One. The app offers ad-free recordings of classical music with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, along with thousands of recordings that support spatial audio. It also retains Primephonic’s detailed music metadata, making it easier to browse through its massive library.
Apple Music Classical’s rollout on Android beats the company’s release of an optimized app for the iPad and Mac. But as pointed out by 9to5Mac, this is likely because Primephonic already has an app on the operating system, and the new Apple Music Classical will simply take its place.