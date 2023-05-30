Smart door lock maker Level is bringing a new video doorbell to apartment dwellers

Level has announced it’s releasing a single doorbell camera that can be used for entire apartment buildings as part of an overall smart home platform for multiunit dwellings. The video doorbell wouldn’t be available generally but instead comes to a smart home market for multifamily buildings that could benefit from a retail smart lock maker moving into the space.

Level says residents can use the Level app to peer through the doorbell camera and speak with visitors on the other side. The press release adds that the camera includes “package identification intelligence” to notify residents when deliveries have arrived. Assuming the company brings the same level of creativity to its doorbell camera that it did the Level Bolt — its “invisible” smart lock that tucks all of its smart guts into the deadbolt itself — the Level video doorbell could bring sophistication that’s otherwise lacking in this market.

Although, as we pointed out at the 2016 debut of competitor Latch, systems like this can have privacy issues, such as that company’s requirement that its locks keep usage logs that landlords can potentially review.

The release touches on privacy but only barely, saying the doorbell camera will be accessible from the Level app “while being mindful of neighbor privacy and owner liability.” It’s not clear what that means, though.

How does the doorbell notify the correct resident about guests? What does “package identification intelligence” mean; are all residents notified when a delivery arrives, or can the delivery person somehow prompt the system only to tell the addressee? We’ve asked these questions and more of Level and will provide an update when we know more.

Apartment residents will be able to control smart home devices using Level’s platform interface on smartphones and computers. Image: Level

Level’s new smart system for multi-dwelling units comes courtesy of its acquisition of Dwelo in 2021. Dwelo, much like enterprise smart home company Latch, offers a smart home system for apartment buildings and landlords that gives control of basic preconfigured smart home devices to residents that building owners own.

It’s unclear whether this is an entirely new system, however, or if it’s built on the Dwelo platform that came before it.

Level CEO and co-founder John Martin is quoted in the press release:

“First-generation smart apartment platforms lack the quality and reliability that building owners and operators should come to expect. With Level technology and innovation finally there is an answer.”