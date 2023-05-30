Motorola’s next Razr foldable specs revealed in leaked slide

The specs for Motorola’s upcoming flagship foldable have leaked. A marketing image posted by leaker SnoopyTech indicates that the premium Razr 40 Ultra could come with a massive 3.6-inch pOLED outer display at 144Hz, as well as a 6.9-inch inner pOLED display when the device is unfolded.

The leaked image, which contains Italian text that we translated with the help of Google, suggests that the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. That’s the same component that comes in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy device and the one that Motorola added to its 2022 version of the Razr, which was only released in China and Europe.

With a 3.6-inch outer display on the Ultra, Motorola may briefly have the upper hand in the foldable market when it comes to size, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has only a 1.9-inch cover display and the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch outer display. That may change soon, though, as the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for this summer.

As for its camera, the Razr 40 Ultra could feature a 12MP and 13MP dual camera on the rear of the device, as well as a 32MP camera on the front. There are also details that mention 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 3,800mAh battery, and a type-C connector. Additionally, the image indicates that the device will come in black, “glacier blue,” and magenta.