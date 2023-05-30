Apple’s rumored VR headset could have ridiculously high-end screens

Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset might have extremely pixel-dense and bright displays, according to a tweet from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who has shared accurate information about Apple products in the past. Young says that the AR / VR headset will be equipped with two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens, each with 4,000 ppi, and they’ll be able to go beyond 5,000 nits of brightness. You should also be able to see 4K resolution per eye, he said in a follow-up tweet.
Based on previous reporting, it already seems like the headset could be a monster device, and displays like these could make it even more of a high-end product. Meta’s Quest 2 offers 773 ppi and 100 nits of brightness, and while that’s not a totally fair comparison given the likely vast gulf between Apple’s rumored $3,000 device and the comparatively more affordable Quest 2, it still shows just how impressive Apple’s headset might be.
We may not have to wait long to see if these eye-popping display specs are a reality. Apple is widely expected to reveal the headset, potentially called the “Reality Pro,” at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 5th. The headset is also rumored to offer things like a dial to let you switch out of VR and advanced hand tracking features, though it might also be powered by an external battery pack.