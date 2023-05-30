The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will reuse the original game’s voice lines — with no changes

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the recently announced remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, will reuse the voice lines from the original game with no changes, according to Tommy Williams, Konami’s head of communications for the Americas.

Konami revealed the game last week, and its language about how the original voice cast would be featured has been murky. The company’s press release said that the remake will “star the original voice characters,” and a tweet said that the “story and character voices” in Delta would “remain the same from the original game.”

That language left some room for interpretation. Would the same voice actors be back but with new lines? Recent remakes like Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy VII Remake put a new spin on the stories from beloved classics, so it didn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that Metal Gear Solid Delta could do something similar, with the added bonus of using the original cast. Unfortunately for Metal Gear Solid Delta, it doesn’t seem like that’s happening.