Apple’s newest iPad Mini drops to its all-time low price

Let’s face it: many of us have considered opting for the 10th-gen iPad because it’s one of the more affordable options in Apple’s current lineup. But today’s deal on its midrange sibling changes things. Right now, you can buy Apple’s latest iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage at its all-time low of $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy — which is even less than the price of the latest iPad.
Unlike the 10th-gen iPad, the iPad Mini is compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil. It’s also lighter, with a smaller 8.3-inch screen that’s easier to hold with one hand, which makes it particularly ideal for reading. At the same time, it comes equipped with a faster A15 Bionic chip while sharing some of the same features, including a USB-C port.
2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
If you’d like to keep an eye on your porch while you’re away traveling this summer, the last-gen Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is on sale for $74.99 ($154 off) at Woot. Despite the fact that the 2018 model isn’t as fast or as smart as Google’s newer doorbell, it’s still a good option, with features like person alerts and night video. The doorbell also features a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1600 x 1200-resolution sensor with HDR, so you’ll have no trouble getting a full view of who’s at your door. Plus, if you pay for the monthly subscription, you get 24/7 continuous recording and other smart alerts.
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired)
The Nest Doorbell (wired) is Google’s video doorbell for the Nest smart home system. It lets you see who is at the door on your phone or a Google Assistant smart display, even when you’re not home.
If you’re looking for an Xbox controller, right now, you can buy the white 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller from Amazon for $29.99 ($16 off). That marks a new all-time low for this particular shade, though if white doesn’t appeal, you can also buy it in black for $5 more from Amazon and Best Buy. The controller is an excellent budget-friendly option that offers some nice features for its price, including two back buttons, customizability, and an adjustable stick. Plus, it works with PCs and even features a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone fans.
8BitDo’s Ultimate Wired Controller
The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller features two rear buttons, is customizable, and is compatible with both Xbox and PC.
For a gadget that’ll help you streamline your workflow, you might want to check out the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2. Right now, you can buy the handy tool for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Elgato, which is its second-best price of the year.
The little gadget comes with 15 programmable buttons that act as shortcuts for various tasks, making it a particularly handy tool if you often host live streams. However, many staffers at The Verge also use it to automate other tasks, like turning Slack messages into to-do list items with the push of a button. Plus, the MK.2 comes with a few extra features to make life even easier, like a detachable stand, a removable USB-C cable, and a swappable faceplate.
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2
The MK.2 version of the standard Stream Deck comes with 15 programmable buttons, along with a swappable faceplate and a detachable stand.
Just a few more to get you through the midweek hump
- Apple’s second-gen HomePod is on sale for $249.99 ($50 off) through June 2nd at Costco. Nonmembers can also get it on sale but will have to pay an additional $14.50 surcharge. The smart speaker offers excellent, room-filling sound alongside new temperature and humidity sensors. Read our review.
- You can buy Anker’s 511 Charger for $11.99 ($5 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low. The small USB-C charger delivers 20W of power to smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and other electronics.
- Razer’s new Kishi V2 Controller Grip for the iPhone is on sale for $89 ($11 off) at Amazon, which is a new record low. The grip turns your smartphone into something like a Nintendo Switch so you can play mobile games more comfortably. The newer model offers an improved design over its predecessor, too, with two remappable shoulder buttons. Read our review of the Razer Kishi V2 Controller Grip for Android.
- You can still buy Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for around $278 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The last-gen headphones may not cancel out as impressively as the new Sony WH-1000XM5, but they still offer excellent noise cancellation and good sound quality. Read our review.