Apple’s newest iPad Mini drops to its all-time low price

Unlike the 10th-gen iPad, the iPad Mini is compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil. It’s also lighter, with a smaller 8.3-inch screen that’s easier to hold with one hand, which makes it particularly ideal for reading. At the same time, it comes equipped with a faster A15 Bionic chip while sharing some of the same features, including a USB-C port.

If you’d like to keep an eye on your porch while you’re away traveling this summer, the last-gen Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is on sale for $74.99 ($154 off) at Woot. Despite the fact that the 2018 model isn’t as fast or as smart as Google’s newer doorbell, it’s still a good option, with features like person alerts and night video. The doorbell also features a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1600 x 1200-resolution sensor with HDR, so you’ll have no trouble getting a full view of who’s at your door. Plus, if you pay for the monthly subscription, you get 24/7 continuous recording and other smart alerts.

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) $ 75 $ 229 67 % off $ 75 $ 75 $ 229 67 % off The Nest Doorbell (wired) is Google’s video doorbell for the Nest smart home system. It lets you see who is at the door on your phone or a Google Assistant smart display, even when you’re not home. $75 at Woot

If you’re looking for an Xbox controller, right now, you can buy the white 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller from Amazon for $29.99 ($16 off). That marks a new all-time low for this particular shade, though if white doesn’t appeal, you can also buy it in black for $5 more from Amazon and Best Buy. The controller is an excellent budget-friendly option that offers some nice features for its price, including two back buttons, customizability, and an adjustable stick. Plus, it works with PCs and even features a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone fans.

For a gadget that’ll help you streamline your workflow, you might want to check out the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2. Right now, you can buy the handy tool for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Elgato, which is its second-best price of the year.

The little gadget comes with 15 programmable buttons that act as shortcuts for various tasks, making it a particularly handy tool if you often host live streams. However, many staffers at The Verge also use it to automate other tasks, like turning Slack messages into to-do list items with the push of a button. Plus, the MK.2 comes with a few extra features to make life even easier, like a detachable stand, a removable USB-C cable, and a swappable faceplate.