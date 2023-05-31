Windows 11 gets some useful widgets for CPU, memory, and GPU monitoring

The Windows Widgets feature is finally getting some useful additions to let you monitor CPU, memory, and GPU usage. Neowin has spotted that Microsoft’s new release of a Dev Home app includes several new widgets for Windows 11.

You can use the new widgets to monitor processor utilization and speed, memory usage, GPU temperatures and usage, and Wi-Fi or Ethernet speeds. They’re certainly a lot more useful than the usual widgets or the news feeds full of junk stories from MSN. Microsoft did announce at Build earlier this month that you’ll be able to disable the Microsoft News feed in the widgets board later this year, thankfully.

You can get similar information from the Game Bar, the Windows Task Manager, or apps like HWiNFO64, but it’s neat to be able to bring up the widgets with the Windows key + W shortcut.

The new widgets inside Windows 11. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

The widgets do seem to be a little buggy right now, which is probably why the Dev Home app that enables them is still in preview. I noticed my widgets panel freeze up after first installing them, and both the CPU and GPU utilization didn’t track properly until I rebooted. They’ve been running fine ever since, though.