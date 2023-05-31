Apple might announce ‘several’ Macs at WWDC

Apple could have a pretty big Worldwide Developers Conference next week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In addition to the rumored mixed reality headset and the usual updates to its operating systems, Gurman is expecting Apple to focus on “several” new Macs at the show, he said in a tweet.

Gurman has already reported that a MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch screen and M2 chip is in the works, and it seems possible that could be one of the stars of the WWDC show. Apple revealed the redesigned M2-equipped 13-inch Air at last year’s WWDC, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Apple would once again use the event to introduce a larger Air.

Gurman has also reported on Macs with an as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, including MacBook Airs and, perhaps more notably, the iMac, which hasn’t been refreshed since the launch of the M1 iMac in May 2021. However, Gurman said in March that the iMac might not ship until the second half of the year, so if it does make an appearance at WWDC, you may not actually be able to buy it for a little while. (I also doubt that Apple would introduce M2- and M3-equipped computers during the same event.)

We’re also still waiting for a Mac Pro with Apple silicon, which missed Apple’s self-imposed two-year deadline to transition all of its Macs from Intel. The closest hint we’ve had about that machine is from March 8th, 2022, when hardware chief John Ternus said the company would share more about an Apple silicon Mac Pro “another day” — maybe that day will finally be next week? And Apple will begin taking trade-ins for the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro on the same day as the WWDC keynote, according to Gurman, which could indicate that Apple will be making some changes to its Mac lineup.