Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

It could get harder to use a Nest Hub for shopping lists soon

It could get harder to use a Nest Hub for shopping lists soon

/

A key feature of Google Assistant — third-party notes integration — will apparently bite the dust in two weeks.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Share this story

An illustration of Google’s multicolor “G” logo
Google Assistant will no longer integrate third-party lists and reminder apps starting June 20th.
Image: The Verge

Google Assistant will lose the ability to integrate with third-party notes apps on June 20th, per an AnyList developer blog post announcing the change (via 9to5Google). AnyList says it’s talking to Google about the change and hopes it can re-add integration later but, for now, has nothing to announce.

The loss of third-party notes and list app support will come along with the deprecation of Google software support for third-party Google Assistant smart displays, which was discovered in April this year.

Related

AnyList noted in its post that integration is still possible with Amazon Alexa and Siri. Right now, there are four options for notes app integrations in Google Assistant settings: Any.do, AnyList, Bring Shopping Lists, and Google Keep. It’s unclear whether Google Keep will continue to be usable after the change.

I wouldn’t hold my breath, though, since Keep won’t be integrated with Google Tasks, which the company announced in February would start consolidating reminders created both by Google Assistant and Google Calendar. That means anyone who is using Keep won’t get to take advantage of the benefits of that consolidation — that is, their reminders won’t be added to Tasks.

Does that mean Keep will join third-party notes and list integration in the Google graveyard, like so many beloved apps before it? We’ve reached out to Google for more information and will update if we receive a response.

More from Tech