Case-Mate’s iMac-inspired translucent USB-C chargers are half off

If you’re hunting for a graduation gift that’s both playful and practical, Case-Mate’s Fuel USB-C Charger is a good option. The portable charger delivers 30 watts of power so your giftee can quickly power up their smartphone, tablet, or even Nintendo Switch. It does that while looking good to boot, boasting a unique translucent body reminiscent of old iMacs available in a variety of fun colors. Best of all, starting at just $15.40 ($14.59 off) in lime green at Amazon, it’s affordable, so you can buy Mom one, too, for Mother’s Day — or just for yourself. We won’t judge!
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
If you were thinking about buying Google’s latest Pixel 7 only because the Pixel 7 Pro costs $300 more, you might want to think again. Right now, they’re a lot closer in price, meaning you can buy an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699.99 ($200 off) — which is the best price we’ve seen on the excellent Android phone so far this year. The discount applies to the model with 128GB of storage in black from Amazon.
The Pro handset offers a wealth of impressive features, including face unlock, which is a new feature for the Pixel. Its camera remains amongst the best on the market and even includes a telephoto rear camera, which the Pixel 7 lacks. As for the display, it stands taller than the Pixel 7 at 6.7 inches while boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. Despite that high refresh rate, however, the phone should still last you all day, which is longer than you’ll get on the Pixel 7. Just bear in mind it’s possible we may see a new Pixel 7A launch next week at Google I/0, but if your heart’s set on a top-of-the-line phone, this is a good deal to grab while it lasts.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
Yes, it’s Star Wars Day — and we’ll soon publish a full guide to some of the best-related deals, so stay tuned — but it’s also apparently World Password Day today (yeah, that’s a thing). To celebrate, password managers like 1Password and Dashlane are offering new customers a 50 percent discount. Dashlane’s deal applies to new premium plan customers, so that means existing customers can upgrade as well and get a year for $29.99 ($30 off) when they use promo code WPD23 by May 8th. Meanwhile, 1Password is taking 50 percent off of the first year of its individual plan, so you’ll pay $18 instead of $36.
Both password managers will store your login information on unlimited devices, so you don’t need to worry about not having your codes with you. However, Dashlane comes with a few extra security and privacy features, like a VPN, so you can hide your IP address while surfing the web. Plus, in the coming months, Dashlane will add passwordless login similar to 1Password’s forthcoming passkeys solution. As a result, you won’t need to remember your login details to access either password manager.
1Password stores your login details on unlimited devices and offers security features like authenticated encryption to keep your data safe.
Dashlane premium subscription
Dashlane’s premium subscription will store your login information on unlimited devices but also offers extra security features, like a VPN.
If you feel comfortable buying a refurbished robot vacuum, eBay is currently taking up to 60 percent off various iRobot Roomba robovacs. Right now, for example, you can buy the Roomba i3 Evo Plus with an auto-empty base for just $249.99 via iRobot’s eBay storefront with a two-year warranty. That’s $150 less than buying it at its current discounted price of $399.99 ($150 off) at Amazon and Best Buy and $300 cheaper than its full retail price.
The i3 Evo Plus is amongst the best robot vacuums, one with tech that allows it to map out and clean only certain areas of your home. While it lacks advanced features like AI obstacle avoidance, it still cleans exceptionally well and offers support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo (with auto-empty base)
The self-emptying robot vacuum is identical to the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo but comes with its own auto-empty base included.
Just a few more before we take our leave
- Expercom is selling Apple’s M1 Max-powered Mac Studio with 32GB of storage, a 10-core CPU, and a 14-core GPU for $1,899.05 ($100 off). The exceptionally powerful computer is perfect for creatives looking for something fast. It also has a great port selection — in fact, you can even run five displays out of one computer simultaneously. Read our review.
- Nintendo has launched a bunch of sales, taking as much as 80 percent off a range of popular titles, like the digital edition of Just Dance 2023, which you can buy for $23.99 ($36 off) until May 15th at 11:59PM PT (or May 16th at 2:59AM ET). If you prefer action-adventure titles over fitness-oriented dance games, you can also buy various Assassin’s Creed games starting at $9.99 ($30 off) or Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $23.99 ($36 off) until May 7th at 11:59PM PT (or May 8th at 2:59AM ET).
- Amazon Prime members can buy the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a stylus included for $282.99 ($57 off) from Amazon. The 10.2-inch e-reader and writing device features a sharp 300ppi display, while its previously so-so note-taking capabilities recently improved thanks to new updates that allow for more flexibility. Read our review.