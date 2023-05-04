Case-Mate’s iMac-inspired translucent USB-C chargers are half off

If you’re hunting for a graduation gift that’s both playful and practical, Case-Mate’s Fuel USB-C Charger is a good option. The portable charger delivers 30 watts of power so your giftee can quickly power up their smartphone, tablet, or even Nintendo Switch. It does that while looking good to boot, boasting a unique translucent body reminiscent of old iMacs available in a variety of fun colors. Best of all, starting at just $15.40 ($14.59 off) in lime green at Amazon, it’s affordable, so you can buy Mom one, too, for Mother’s Day — or just for yourself. We won’t judge!

If you were thinking about buying Google’s latest Pixel 7 only because the Pixel 7 Pro costs $300 more, you might want to think again. Right now, they’re a lot closer in price, meaning you can buy an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699.99 ($200 off) — which is the best price we’ve seen on the excellent Android phone so far this year. The discount applies to the model with 128GB of storage in black from Amazon.

The Pro handset offers a wealth of impressive features, including face unlock, which is a new feature for the Pixel. Its camera remains amongst the best on the market and even includes a telephoto rear camera, which the Pixel 7 lacks. As for the display, it stands taller than the Pixel 7 at 6.7 inches while boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. Despite that high refresh rate, however, the phone should still last you all day, which is longer than you’ll get on the Pixel 7. Just bear in mind it’s possible we may see a new Pixel 7A launch next week at Google I/0, but if your heart’s set on a top-of-the-line phone, this is a good deal to grab while it lasts.

Yes, it’s Star Wars Day — and we’ll soon publish a full guide to some of the best-related deals, so stay tuned — but it’s also apparently World Password Day today (yeah, that’s a thing). To celebrate, password managers like 1Password and Dashlane are offering new customers a 50 percent discount. Dashlane’s deal applies to new premium plan customers, so that means existing customers can upgrade as well and get a year for $29.99 ($30 off) when they use promo code WPD23 by May 8th. Meanwhile, 1Password is taking 50 percent off of the first year of its individual plan, so you’ll pay $18 instead of $36.

Both password managers will store your login information on unlimited devices, so you don’t need to worry about not having your codes with you. However, Dashlane comes with a few extra security and privacy features, like a VPN, so you can hide your IP address while surfing the web. Plus, in the coming months, Dashlane will add passwordless login similar to 1Password’s forthcoming passkeys solution. As a result, you won’t need to remember your login details to access either password manager.

1Password subscription (individual plan, annual cost) $ 18 $ 36 50 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 36 50 % off 1Password stores your login details on unlimited devices and offers security features like authenticated encryption to keep your data safe. $18 at 1Password

Dashlane premium subscription $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off Dashlane’s premium subscription will store your login information on unlimited devices but also offers extra security features, like a VPN. $30 at Dashlane

If you feel comfortable buying a refurbished robot vacuum, eBay is currently taking up to 60 percent off various iRobot Roomba robovacs. Right now, for example, you can buy the Roomba i3 Evo Plus with an auto-empty base for just $249.99 via iRobot’s eBay storefront with a two-year warranty. That’s $150 less than buying it at its current discounted price of $399.99 ($150 off) at Amazon and Best Buy and $300 cheaper than its full retail price.

The i3 Evo Plus is amongst the best robot vacuums, one with tech that allows it to map out and clean only certain areas of your home. While it lacks advanced features like AI obstacle avoidance, it still cleans exceptionally well and offers support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.