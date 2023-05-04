According to the calendar, it’s Star Wars Day. You know, the day that just happens to sound like you’re telling someone “May the Force be with you” if you don’t say the date like a normal person and just call it May 4th. But since this has become a small bedrock of a nerd holiday, that means there are often various promotions and deals to take advantage of. Of course, not all of them are good deals (some are downright scruffy-looking), but we’re collecting some worthwhile ones here — ranging from video games and somewhat-relevant tech stuff to a whole bunch of officially licensed Lego.
May the deals be with you.
One of the hottest deals for Star Wars Day is on the buzzy new action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, revisiting nomadic Jedi Cal Kestis, which just came out last week. The standard edition of the game on PlayStation 5 is $69.99 with a bundled $10 gift card at Amazon and Target. The same deal goes for the Xbox Series X physical version at Amazon and Target. If you prefer the deluxe edition with some in-game cosmetic extras thrown in, that includes a $10 gift card with its $89.99 price on PlayStation 5 (Amazon / Target) and Xbox (Amazon / Target). Or, if you’re in the market for an affordable console, you can get a free download of Jedi: Survivor with a $299 Xbox Series S at Newegg.
While the PC version has been plagued by performance issues and glitches, patches have begun rolling out. And for you PC players, if you don’t mind getting the EA Origin version of the game instead of Steam, CDKeys is selling it for $50.39 ($19.60 off).
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
Starting us off on the Lego deals front, the brick-building company has a promo running where if you order Lego Star Wars kits direct from its site through May 7th, you can get bonus gifts with your purchase, including a miniature Lego X-Wing starfighter for spending $40, a collectible coin set for spending $85, and a Lego Death Star II for spending $150. You’ll just need a Lego VIP account, which is free to register and can also get you member-only discounts on select sets during this promo — like $20 off Boba Fett’s Throne Room or $15 off a Dark Trooper Helmet.
Many sets on Lego’s site are full price, so if you don’t find that these gifts with purchase are all that appealing, then see further below for some actual discounts at other retailers.
- The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter set is on sale for $47.99 ($12 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.
- The Justifier Lego set, which is bounty hunter Cad Bane’s ship, is $135.99 ($34 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes and Noble.
- Lego’s adorable Death Star Trench Run Diorama set is $55.99 ($14 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This one can be a nice decoration on a desk or shelf.
- The Lego version of Luke Skywalker’s rebel pilot helmet is $55.99 ($14 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
- The Lego TIE Bomber, one of the coolest ships in all of Star Wars (don’t @ me), is $51.99 ($13 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
- The 501st Clone Trooper battle pack Lego set is just $15.99 ($4 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. You’re mostly getting minifigs here, but just look at these cute little clones!
- You can get the Lego version of Mando’s shiny Beskar helmet from The Mandalorian for $55.99 ($14 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
- The Lego Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama set is $65 (about $25 off) at Walmart. Put it in your kitchen and you can always annoy your spouse by quoting, “What an incredible smell you’ve discovered!”
- The Lego Razor Crest starship, Mando’s original vehicle, is on sale for $111.99 ($28 off) at Amazon.
- For the more hardcore Lego Star Wars fans, the Ultimate Collector Series Republic Gunship from the prequels is $330.79 ($69.20 off) at Amazon. UCS sets can be a little harder to come by, and this one is sold out at other retailers like Best Buy.
Speaking of hardcore Star Wars fans, the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is now on sale for $685 (about $165 off) at Walmart. That’s $62 better than the typical deal price you find on Amazon, where it currently sits at $747.16. This 7,541-piece kit is one of Lego’s biggest and will likely take well over 20 hours to build. Buying the UCS Falcon is like buying a geeky version of a furniture showpiece for your home. And yes, people will be jealous.
Since the Falcon takes up a lot of space, you may want to consider budgeting further for a vertical stand from Wicked Brick, which is on a small sale right now at $71.74 (about $4 off).
Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
The largest Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date, this is the dream of a lifetime for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders.
As for tech stuff, Nanoleaf is selling a unique bundle of its smart lighting panels for a very good price. The Nanoleaf Baby Gu Bundle (wow, way to skirt that licensing fee) is $229.99 ($70 off) direct from its site. It’s a 17-panel lighting kit consisting of 10 mini triangles and seven hexagons, plus the required mounting hardware and wiring. You can follow Nanoleaf’s arrangement to make a cute Grogu-reminiscent design on your wall or just say screw it and use this as an excuse to get a bunch of Nanoleaf panels for a good value and decorate however you like. It is, after all, significantly cheaper than buying these same panels outside of this cheesy-but-fun bundle.
There’s also a larger “Big Baby Gu” bundle with a whopping 53 panels for $579.96 (about $160 off). That’s kind of getting ridiculous, but hey, Wall Grogu’s gotta have eyes, ya know?
The latest Echo Dot smart speaker paired with a Grogu stand is $54.98 ($23 off) at Amazon in white or charcoal. Whether you or your kids find these cute or creepy may depend on your personal tastes, but it’s the same fifth-gen Echo Dot that outputs some pretty good sound for listening to music and podcasts at home. Plus, it’s your window to the world of Amazon Alexa and smart home voice controls. It can even extend an Eero mesh Wi-Fi network.
If you already own a fourth- or fifth-gen Echo Dot, Amazon has the Grogu stand on its own on sale for $24.99 ($3 off).
It’s a fifth-gen Echo Dot. With a Grogu stand. Will your kids love it or think it’s nightmare fuel?
A few more deals from a galaxy far, far away:
- Abrams Books is discounting various Star Wars collector, art, and kids’ books by 30 percent when you use code MANDO at checkout. The selection includes books like The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two), which drops from $40 to $28.
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on sale for $19.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the quintessential version of Lego Star Wars games, spanning all nine mainline movies, and it’s great for local co-op play with kids and adults alike. Newegg is also selling the game on PC (Steam) for $18.49.
- If you never got around to Star Wars: Squadrons, you should totally try the excellent starfighter piloting game, which Newegg has for just $4.49 ($35.50 off) as an Xbox digital download.
- Funko is running a buy-three-get-one-free deal on select Star Wars collectibles like Pop figures and backpacks.
- Fanatical is selling a bundle of 14 Star Wars PC games for $19.49 ($80.50 off). It includes classics like Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. If you don’t know Fanatical, it’s another third-party retailer that sells digital codes to activate on Steam. I’ve personally bought games from them a bunch without a hitch.
Update May 4th, 1:42PM ET: Added Walmart’s deal on the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon.