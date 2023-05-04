According to the calendar, it’s Star Wars Day. You know, the day that just happens to sound like you’re telling someone “May the Force be with you” if you don’t say the date like a normal person and just call it May 4th. But since this has become a small bedrock of a nerd holiday, that means there are often various promotions and deals to take advantage of. Of course, not all of them are good deals (some are downright scruffy-looking), but we’re collecting some worthwhile ones here — ranging from video games and somewhat-relevant tech stuff to a whole bunch of officially licensed Lego.

May the deals be with you.

While the PC version has been plagued by performance issues and glitches, patches have begun rolling out. And for you PC players, if you don’t mind getting the EA Origin version of the game instead of Steam, CDKeys is selling it for $50.39 ($19.60 off).

Starting us off on the Lego deals front, the brick-building company has a promo running where if you order Lego Star Wars kits direct from its site through May 7th, you can get bonus gifts with your purchase, including a miniature Lego X-Wing starfighter for spending $40, a collectible coin set for spending $85, and a Lego Death Star II for spending $150. You’ll just need a Lego VIP account, which is free to register and can also get you member-only discounts on select sets during this promo — like $20 off Boba Fett’s Throne Room or $15 off a Dark Trooper Helmet.

Many sets on Lego’s site are full price, so if you don’t find that these gifts with purchase are all that appealing, then see further below for some actual discounts at other retailers.

Speaking of hardcore Star Wars fans, the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is now on sale for $685 (about $165 off) at Walmart. That’s $62 better than the typical deal price you find on Amazon, where it currently sits at $747.16. This 7,541-piece kit is one of Lego’s biggest and will likely take well over 20 hours to build. Buying the UCS Falcon is like buying a geeky version of a furniture showpiece for your home. And yes, people will be jealous.

Since the Falcon takes up a lot of space, you may want to consider budgeting further for a vertical stand from Wicked Brick, which is on a small sale right now at $71.74 (about $4 off).

As for tech stuff, Nanoleaf is selling a unique bundle of its smart lighting panels for a very good price. The Nanoleaf Baby Gu Bundle (wow, way to skirt that licensing fee) is $229.99 ($70 off) direct from its site. It’s a 17-panel lighting kit consisting of 10 mini triangles and seven hexagons, plus the required mounting hardware and wiring. You can follow Nanoleaf’s arrangement to make a cute Grogu-reminiscent design on your wall or just say screw it and use this as an excuse to get a bunch of Nanoleaf panels for a good value and decorate however you like. It is, after all, significantly cheaper than buying these same panels outside of this cheesy-but-fun bundle.

There’s also a larger “Big Baby Gu” bundle with a whopping 53 panels for $579.96 (about $160 off). That’s kind of getting ridiculous, but hey, Wall Grogu’s gotta have eyes, ya know?

The latest Echo Dot smart speaker paired with a Grogu stand is $54.98 ($23 off) at Amazon in white or charcoal. Whether you or your kids find these cute or creepy may depend on your personal tastes, but it’s the same fifth-gen Echo Dot that outputs some pretty good sound for listening to music and podcasts at home. Plus, it’s your window to the world of Amazon Alexa and smart home voice controls. It can even extend an Eero mesh Wi-Fi network.

If you already own a fourth- or fifth-gen Echo Dot, Amazon has the Grogu stand on its own on sale for $24.99 ($3 off).

A few more deals from a galaxy far, far away: