There’s a new Zephyrus G14 in town, with Mini LED and Zen 4

The 2023 model of Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is now available for purchase. The release, first announced in January, brings a 504-zone Mini LED screen, Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus feature, and AMD’s Zen 4 CPU architecture to the bestselling gaming line.
The new G14 can be purchased at Best Buy or on Asus’ website for a purported starting price of $1,429.99. I’m not seeing a model for this price available on Asus’ store, however, but I have found several models currently selling at Best Buy. It appears that the $1,429.99 model includes an Nvidia RTX 4050, a Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage. I’m not going to recommend most people buy that model (the combination of the low-powered RTX 4050 and limited storage is not great value), so the real party will be starting at $1,599.99 for an RTX 4060 and a Ryzen 9 7940HS (the top processor option); $1,849.99 gets you an RTX 4070.
Also on the way is a new, convertible, 13-inch ROG Flow X13 powered by AMD (not to be confused with the chaotic ROG Flow Z13, which is a tablet). The Flow X13 also supports Advanced Optimus and comes with one of the first 13-inch iterations of Asus’ Nebula screen — the QHD panel, which previously maxed out at 120Hz, now goes up to 165Hz. The battery has also gotten bigger — which is great because short battery life was my biggest problem with the 2021 device.
I haven’t been able to find Flow X13 models on Asus’s site, and Asus didn’t provide estimated pricing, but the product will also come with a Ryzen 9 7940HS, an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.
What is currently on shelves is the XG Mobile, Asus’ eGPU that can plug into the Flow X13 for higher performance. This includes an RTX 4090 GPU with a maximum TPG of 150W. As I mentioned in my review of the 2021 X13, it’s pretty remarkable to see those kinds of heavy-duty frame rates coming from a 13-inch laptop. It doesn’t come cheap, though — the listed model is $1,999.99.