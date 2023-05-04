There’s a new Zephyrus G14 in town, with Mini LED and Zen 4

The 2023 model of Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is now available for purchase. The release, first announced in January, brings a 504-zone Mini LED screen, Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus feature, and AMD’s Zen 4 CPU architecture to the bestselling gaming line.

The new G14 can be purchased at Best Buy or on Asus’ website for a purported starting price of $1,429.99. I’m not seeing a model for this price available on Asus’ store, however, but I have found several models currently selling at Best Buy. It appears that the $1,429.99 model includes an Nvidia RTX 4050, a Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage. I’m not going to recommend most people buy that model (the combination of the low-powered RTX 4050 and limited storage is not great value), so the real party will be starting at $1,599.99 for an RTX 4060 and a Ryzen 9 7940HS (the top processor option); $1,849.99 gets you an RTX 4070.

Image: Asus

Also on the way is a new, convertible, 13-inch ROG Flow X13 powered by AMD (not to be confused with the chaotic ROG Flow Z13, which is a tablet). The Flow X13 also supports Advanced Optimus and comes with one of the first 13-inch iterations of Asus’ Nebula screen — the QHD panel, which previously maxed out at 120Hz, now goes up to 165Hz. The battery has also gotten bigger — which is great because short battery life was my biggest problem with the 2021 device.

I haven’t been able to find Flow X13 models on Asus’s site, and Asus didn’t provide estimated pricing, but the product will also come with a Ryzen 9 7940HS, an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.