Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a large 3.4-inch 720p cover display, leak claims

Ice Universe, an anonymous Twitter account with a good track record of leaking details about unannounced smartphones, says Samsung’s upcoming Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch cover screen with a resolution of 720 x 748. This isn’t the first time Ice has predicted that 3.4-inch secondary display, but it’s the first time we’ve seen a specific resolution listed. It’s a big increase over the 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display on the Z Flip 4.

The leak comes a few short days after OnLeaks and MediaPeanut published a series of unofficial renders of the upcoming handset based on leaked specs, while also claiming the phone will have a 3.4-inch cover display. Meanwhile, OnLeaks expects the size of the internal display to remain unchanged at 6.7 inches. Late last year, supply chain analyst Ross Young also reported that the Z Flip 5 would have a secondary display in excess of 3 inches.

Cover display size looks set to be the next big battleground for foldable flip phones. Samsung’s rival Motorola is also planning a similar increase for at least one variant of its upcoming Razr, which it’s said will have a 3.5-inch cover display (up from 2.7-inches and a 573 x 800 resolution on the last Razr). Meanwhile, Oppo’s recent Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch cover display with a resolution of 382 x 720.