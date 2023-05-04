Motorola’s Edge 40 is a little less Pro, and a lot more affordable

Exactly one month after announcing the Edge 40 Pro, Motorola is introducing a more affordable, non-Pro variant called the Motorola Edge 40. It’s available from today in Europe for €599.99 (£529.99, around $664), €300 less than the €899.99 (around $995) Edge 40 Pro. Motorola’s press release doesn’t mention a US release for the Edge 40, but given the Edge 40 Pro was announced for the US market just two days ago as the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) it feels like there’s a chance of its non-Pro sibling following a similar path.

As you’d expect, the Edge 40 features slightly downgraded specs across the board compared to the Pro. Its 1080p OLED screen is slightly smaller at 6.55 inches versus 6.67 inches, and it’s also got a lower 144Hz refresh rate compared to 165Hz, but that’s unlikelry to be noticeable in practice. The Edge 40 is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor rather than the Pro’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a slightly smaller 4,400mAh battery.

Motorola seems to be pretty proud of its IP68 rating. Image: Motorola

Following the lead of most other smartphone brands, the non-Pro Edge 40 also drops the third telephoto camera of its more expensive sibling, and what’s left is also lower-resolution. The Edge 40 has a main 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, a 13-megapixel ultrawide with a macro mode and 120 degree field of view, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Elsewhere the Edge 40 has maintained a few nice to have features. Sure, its fast charging is almost half that of the European Pro model, but it’s still a speedy 68W that offers up to 12 hours of battery life from 10 minutes of charging. There’s also an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, up to 15W wireless charging, and dual stereo speakers. Available colors include acrylic blue, and vegan leather green or black.