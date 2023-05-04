Apple Arcade launches 20 new games, including a new TMNT roguelike

Apple Arcade is getting 20 new games, and that includes the exclusive launch of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle roguelike.
The game, called TMNT Splintered Fate, is a top-down co-op roguelike that has Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael fighting their way through enemies as they search for Master Splinter, who’s gone missing. You can team up with friends or go it alone as you traverse New York City while enlisting help from other characters like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more along the way.
Other brand new games coming to the platform include: What the Car?, a silly-looking game that undoes everything you know about driving; a Words with Friends-esque game called Disney Spellstruck; and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, a city-building game from the developers behind SimCity and The Sims.
Additionally, Apple is also adding the “plus” versions of a few well-known titles, which gets rid of ads and in-app purchases for those who subscribe to Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month. That includes Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy, the notoriously difficult PC game where you’re tasked with climbing a mountain while sitting in a pot, along with Limbo, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Snake.io, Temple Run, and Farming Simulator 20. You can view the full list of games coming to Arcade here.