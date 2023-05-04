Apple Arcade launches 20 new games, including a new TMNT roguelike

Apple Arcade is getting 20 new games, and that includes the exclusive launch of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle roguelike.

The game, called TMNT Splintered Fate, is a top-down co-op roguelike that has Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael fighting their way through enemies as they search for Master Splinter, who’s gone missing. You can team up with friends or go it alone as you traverse New York City while enlisting help from other characters like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more along the way.

Other brand new games coming to the platform include: What the Car?, a silly-looking game that undoes everything you know about driving; a Words with Friends-esque game called Disney Spellstruck; and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, a city-building game from the developers behind SimCity and The Sims.