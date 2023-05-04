Amazon plans to rework Alexa in the age of ChatGPT

Amazon is looking to add new AI chatbot technology to Alexa, reports Insider based on leaked documents. The voice assistant needs reanimation in a world now seemingly infatuated with generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

One example in the document describes Alexa generating a bedtime story after an eight-year-old asks it to tell a story about a “cat and a moon.” And in true ChatGPT-style, it makes up a whole story about “Mittens, the first cat to ever go to the moon.” It also describes the use of an Echo Show camera that sees the child holding an Olaf toy, so it incorporates the character into the story.

Disney is just one of several partnership opportunities that Amazon is imagining alongside Lego and others.

Amazon is relying on its own internally developed large language model (LLM) that will power a newer and more capable Alexa. That’s in contrast with Microsoft’s Bing, which uses OpenAI’s model. Amazon calls its LLM Alexa Teacher Model, but a company spokesperson tells Insider that it’s building larger “more generalized and capable” ones that’ll make Alexa “more proactive and conversational” while noting that Alexa has apparently been using the Teacher model for several years.

Based on the leaked documents, Amazon envisions Alexa seeming like an entity that thinks instead of “fetching from a database.” One notable section titled “Alexa LLM Entertainment Use Cases” paints a picture of how the new AI system will particularly make media recommendations, news delivery, and storytelling more conversational.