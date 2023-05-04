WhatsApp’s latest feature additions include better polls and picture caption forwarding

WhatsApp is officially announcing and rolling out a series of new features designed to improve the messaging app’s polls and give you more options when it comes to captions. It says these options are rolling out globally now and will be available to “everyone” in the coming weeks.

First up, polls, a feature WhatsApp originally launched last year. Currently, polls are multiple-choice by default. That’s great for when you’re asking people to list all the dates they’re free (which is what I mainly see them used for) but less so when you want everyone to pick just one option each. So now there’s an “Allow multiple answers” toggle when creating a poll for this purpose.

Other neat additions to the polls feature includes a new search option to let you quickly find polls across your chats and the ability to receive notifications when people respond to your poll (so you don’t have to constantly check to see whether people have voted).

Next up, it should now be a simpler process to forward captions alongside photos and videos (which has sometimes been tricky in the past). Now, when forwarding images, you have the option to “keep, delete or completely rewrite” the caption that was originally attached to them.