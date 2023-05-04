Hulu with Live TV is adding local PBS stations

Hulu is adding a few new channels to its live TV lineup. That includes the local PBS stations that are available across the country, PBS Kids, and the Magnolia Network.

Meanwhile, the Magnolia Network, a home-improvement-focused channel, will join Hulu’s live TV lineup on May 25th. This channel airs shows like Fixer Upper, Beach Cottage Chronicles, and The Lost Kitchen. Other shows from the network, such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition, Maine Cabin Masters, and others, will also be available to watch on demand.

Although Hulu already airs a wide variety of channels on its live TV service, bringing PBS to the service builds upon its library of live local options, which includes regional stations powered by ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS, where users can watch news and sports.