Hulu with Live TV is adding local PBS stations

Hulu is adding a few new channels to its live TV lineup. That includes the local PBS stations that are available across the country, PBS Kids, and the Magnolia Network.
Hulu says local PBS channels and PBS Kids will start streaming on its Live TV subscription in “the coming months,” which includes shows like American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, and Nature. While PBS first brought its local channels to YouTube TV in 2019 and later started airing them on DirecTV Stream, the broadcasting company also offers local stations available to stream from its website.
Meanwhile, the Magnolia Network, a home-improvement-focused channel, will join Hulu’s live TV lineup on May 25th. This channel airs shows like Fixer Upper, Beach Cottage Chronicles, and The Lost Kitchen. Other shows from the network, such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition, Maine Cabin Masters, and others, will also be available to watch on demand.
Although Hulu already airs a wide variety of channels on its live TV service, bringing PBS to the service builds upon its library of live local options, which includes regional stations powered by ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS, where users can watch news and sports.
“As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love,” Ira Rubenstein, PBS’s chief digital and marketing officer, says in a statement. “We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station.”