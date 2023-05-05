Next week, Google will try to impress us all with new product announcements at its I/O 2023 conference, and it’s already jumped the gun by teasing the Pixel Fold, but for now, the best thing in Google hardware you can actually buy is a sick deal on the Pixel Watch. Right now, you can get the sleek Pixel Watch for its lowest price of $289.99 ($60 off) at Wellbots when you use promo code GWATCHVERGE at checkout.

Google’s Pixel Watch may be a first-generation product that’s likely to have a follow-up in the fall, but it’s a very good smartwatch for Android users. The Pixel Watch has a unique, circular domed display that leans more minimalist than others — with some clean lines and a 41mm dial that should nicely fit most wrists. Looks aside, it has your usual bevy of smartwatch software features like notifications and voice controls using Google’s Assistant. It’s even infused with Fitbit fitness tracking features, making it a nicer-looking, more capable Fitbit.

Amazon’s hockey puck-shaped third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker may be a little old, but it’s selling for half off at $19.99 (that’s $20 off — yay, math) from Amazon and Best Buy. If you’d like to have access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in more corners of your house, the third-gen Dot is the ideal way to do that without spending a ton. You can use it to call out commands and control your connected smart home functions or get handy information read out to you, like the news and weather. The newer orb-shaped Echo Dots offer much better sound, but the little puck is serviceable if you just want to put on a podcast or baseball game.

Echo Dot (third-gen) $ 20 $ 40 50 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 40 50 % off This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device. $20 at Amazon$20 at Best Buy

If you’re in need of a workhorse computer on a tight budget, there’s arguably no better option out there than Apple’s M2 Pro-powered Mac Mini — which is once again on sale for $1,199 ($100 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo. We all know a Mac is not going to do much for you in terms of gaming, but if you’re focused on content creation with apps like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Pro, then it offers a whole lot of performance at this price.

The M2 Pro chip in the Mac Mini is the same in the most recent crop of MacBook Pro laptops, and with the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD in tow, you’re essentially getting similar performance to their base models — sans a screen, keyboard, and trackpad (which you provide). While the Mac Mini lacks an SD card slot, which is a minor annoyance, it makes up for it with four Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and HDMI 2.1 support. It’s impressively well-rounded for such an unassuming desktop computer.