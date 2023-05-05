PSA: you’ve got just one weekend left to claim Sony’s PlayStation Plus greatest hits bundle

The deadline to claim the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection is fast approaching, meaning you’ve got until May 9th to claim the dozen-plus PS4 classics that are included as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription. Eurogamer notes that the list currently includes some absolute cracking games like Bloodborne, God of War, Ratchet and Clank, The Last Guardian, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Sony launched the collection alongside the PlayStation 5 console back in 2020, allowing owners of its new console to catch up on some of the biggest games of the previous generation. It was a neat incentive to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, and a reminder of the wealth of PS4 titles available to play via backwards compatibility in the early days when native PS5 titles were still thin on the ground.

Obviously there are far too many games included in the collection to be able to play through them all by next Tuesday. But when announcing the discontinuation of the feature in February, Sony explicitly said that redeeming them before May 9th “will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.” So if you have an inkling you’d like to play Ratchet and Clank at some point after that date, best nab it now. Just to be safe.