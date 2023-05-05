Controls for smart garage doors are coming to the Google Home app. The feature has already started to roll out to some users, with one Reddit user (spotted by 9to5Google) posting an image of the large pill-shaped open/close toggle controls that have silently appeared on the app.

The design mirrors Google Home’s usual pill-shaped toggle. Image: u/MickotheNestPro

We should note that this feature has only landed on the preview Google Home app so far, and doesn’t have an official release yet. Google is currently in the process of overhauling its Home app to prepare for Matter, and has been testing the updated version since October last year. Given Google’s I/O event is just around the corner, we might get some additional details about this feature (and other Google Home app updates) soon.

9to5Google has managed to confirm the preview controls currently work with garage door systems from Tailwind and Nexx, but otherwise, there’s no list of supported products just yet. We’ve contacted Google for further information and will update this story should we hear back.