The pricey Seagate Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X / S have finally received a much-needed price cut. The official Xbox Twitter account announced that the current selection of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB memory cards from Seagate are now available at a lower price of $89.99, $149.99, and $279.99, respectively. This effectively takes the recent discounted sale prices of the cards and turns them into actual price cuts, which should be soon reflected at all retailers carrying them.

The recent frequency of discounts on the Seagate cards and now this price cut happen to come after a leak indicated cheaper storage is on its way from Western Digital. Isn’t it amazing what a small threat of competition can do?

While these prices are still a little high compared to other, non-proprietary forms of SSD storage, it’s still a nice drop of $80 on the 2TB and $50 on the 1TB and 512GB (if you can even find the latter in stock anywhere). Of course, it’s now two-and-a-half years into the current generation, and the PlayStation 5’s more universal approach to add-on SSD storage means its owners can take advantage of much cheaper prices (it’s fairly easy to find a PS5-compatible M.2 1TB SSD for around $70).