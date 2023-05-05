Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Please stop inviting heads of state to Bluesky

Please stop inviting heads of state to Bluesky

/

And could you let the team know if you’re going to invite a celeb?

By Elizabeth Lopatto

Share this story

An image showing three side-by-side screengrabs of Bluesky on mobile
Image: Bluesky

Bluesky, the chaotic, invite-only “errors and asses” platform, told its users today there’s a new rule: no heads of state. I’m guessing the posters are too feral to be trusted.

In some sense, this is understandable. The thing is still in beta. The team is tiny, and actively juggling moderation while trying to ship features. I’m not sure who got invited, but something prompted today’s announcement.

A screengrab of a Bluesky skeet reading: Hi! We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm in sending invitations, but our current policy is that we cannot accommodate heads of state to join us in our beta yet. This applies to recent/prominent heads of state as well. We appreciate notice before you invite prominent figures at support@bsky.app.
An official skeet.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already there, as is Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Ron Wyden. There are celebrities there, as well — CNN’s Jake Tapper, filmmaker Rian Johnson, model Chrissy Teigen, and filmmaker Lilly Wachowski. But the more high-profile members that join, the more moderation challenges the Bluesky team is likely to encounter. After all, when pundit Matt Yglesias joined, before a block button was available, one user threatened to beat him with hammers.

So I’m sympathetic to the motivation for this policy, but it’s also too bad. On Wednesday, for reasons I’m not entirely clear on, the shitposters of Bluesky were sending each other sexy jpegs of Alf, a sitcom puppet from a TV show airing in the late 1980s. Personally, I think it would be very funny for King Charles to inadvertently see Alf’s hog.

More from this stream The hunt for the next Twitter: all the news about alternative social media platforms

See all 40 stories